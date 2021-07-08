Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 424 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meadville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Meadville, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Saegertown, Blooming Valley, Geneva and Conneaut Lakeshore. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
