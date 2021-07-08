Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR ADAMS...WESTERN YORK...CENTRAL DAUPHIN...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located about 15 miles either side of a line extending from near Walnut Bottom to near Dehart Dam to near Fort Indiantown Gap, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Hershey, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Waynesboro, Progress, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Enola, Steelton, Lemoyne, Hummelstown and Hampton. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 213 to 253. Interstate 81 from mile markers 30 to 80. Interstate 83 from mile markers 25 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH