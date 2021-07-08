Special Weather Statement issued for Crenshaw by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crenshaw A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHERN CRENSHAW COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 323 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Brantley, or 6 miles southwest of Luverne, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge and Glenwood.alerts.weather.gov
