Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Daniels County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana Sheridan County in northeastern Montana * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 226 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Redstone, or 20 miles west of Plentywood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plentywood, Medicine Lake, Westby, Archer, Port Of Raymond, Redstone, Outlook, Reserve, Raymond, Dagmar, Dooley, Daleview, Comertown, Antelope and Coalridge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH