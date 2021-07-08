Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LANCASTER...CENTRAL YORK...SOUTHEASTERN DAUPHIN AND WESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 424 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lickdale, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include York, Hershey, Elizabethtown, Palmyra, Spry, Annville, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Maytown, Grantley, Campbelltown, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville, Pleasant Hill and Marietta. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 253 to 263. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 6. Interstate 81 from mile markers 80 to 94. Interstate 83 from mile markers 12 to 25. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH