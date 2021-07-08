Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 425 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Robesonia, or 8 miles east of Myerstown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Fairview Hgts, Spring Ridge, Centerport and Whitfield. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 22 and 32. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH