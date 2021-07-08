Cancel
Costilla County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla, Huerfano by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Costilla; Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND WEST CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTIES At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the South Oak Creek, South Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass. This includes the following high risk locations South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and Pass Creek Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

