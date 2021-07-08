Cancel
Adams County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Adams by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 425 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carlisle, Gettysburg, Plainfield, Schlusser, Boiling Springs, Mount Holly Springs, New Kingstown, Cashtown, Aspers, Pine Grove Furnace, Biglerville, Arendtsville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Bendersville, Hunterstown, McKnightstown, Idaville, Gardners and Penn State Dickinson School Of Law. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

