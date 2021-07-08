Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Heat Advisory, temperatures 100 to 103 expected. For the Saturday Heat Advisory, temperatures 100 to 104 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...For today`s Heat Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT. For the Saturday Heat Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.