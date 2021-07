Amid cheers and laughter, the Hamilton High School cheerleaders scrubbed cars and trucks during their fundraiser car wash Saturday, July 10. Hosted by the Sinclair gas station in Anza, the event raised money for uniforms and accessories for the squad. "We offered a regular wash and a deluxe wash, which included a slice of watermelon and a chilled bottle of water, coach Selena Acosta-Stafford said. One hundred percent of the earned proceeds help fund cheer uniforms for themed Varsity football games and the Blackout Game, cheer bows for new members and windbreakers and hoodies for the squad. Cheer captain Ashlyn Miller, Co-Captains Cheyenne Martinez-Gomez and Karla Garcia organized and made signs for the event. "We truly thank.