Ponder, Believe, Partake, Receive
In Revelation 2-3, letters to seven churches appear. Each has the same pattern: what is good in each church, bad in each church, how to correct the bad, and keep doing the good. Promises are given to churches that “overcome.” Every church today likewise has its own victories, strengths, and sins. For Christians, it is exciting to read about the eternal future when all the promises promised to overcomers 2000 years ago will be fulfilled for them, and for us.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Comments / 0