Ponder, Believe, Partake, Receive

“The more you look into and understand yourself, the less judgmental you become towards others.” ~ Tariq Ramadan. People judging people goes back to the beginning of creation. Extreme self-centeredness is in the DNA of humanity. When it comes to judgment, who are we to judge anyone? No blue ribbons are hanging on any of our walls for “outstanding sinless achievement of the year.” Yet, our world remains divided over judgmental bias. The delusion that the world would be better if people would wake up to our design for living is alive and well.