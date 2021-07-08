Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

COVID-19 on increase in Kentucky again, vaccines urged

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky has begun to see another uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. During a Capitol press conference, Stack said Kentucky had seen eight straight weeks of declines. “Last week, there were 100 more cases than the week before. The positivity rate is also going up. It has increased more than one percentage point over the last eight or nine days. I think those are real increases. The real question is, will the vaccines help to keep those at lower levels, and will it keep the hospitals and the ICUs from getting filled up?”

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 12

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Kt#State Public Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kentucky With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Kentucky StateRichmond Register

The Kentucky

For those that don't know, I pride myself on being a Kentucky woman. Born and breaded in the Bluegrass, like a piece of fried Kentucky chicken that we are so well known for. I grew up in Lexington, and eventually moved to Richmond for college, and my career post-graduation. I...
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Carter County has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a youth camp or local restaurant. The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying both places are aware of the surge and are cooperating with health officials. They...
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Will the Delta variant bring back Kentucky mask mandates?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Although Kentucky is re-open, the pandemic is not over. The Delta variant is spreading quickly, now accounting for half of the nation’s COVID-19 cases. Cases of the Delta variant have been found in Kentucky. Infectious disease experts say the number of those cases is likely...
Kentucky StateWSAZ

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in eastern Ky. county

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Seventeen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County. The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases are reported from Saturday, July 10 through Monday. The cases range from a 14-year-old girl to two 68-year-olds. Eight of the latest...
Kentucky StateWTVW

Three western Kentucky counties enter red zone for COVID-19 cases

(WEHT) After months of declining COVID-19 cases across the country, some counties in the Tri-State are reentering their state’s respective red zones of cases. Among them are three western Kentucky counties. “I’m sad that we are in the red zone again,” said Kay Mayes of Central City. “I immediately became...
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Kentucky

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Delta variant confirmed in Skagit; vaccinated islanders diagnosed with COVID

Vaccines have delivered a gut punch to COVID-19, but the stubborn respiratory virus is refusing to go down for the count. Three vaccinated individuals in San Juan County were diagnosed this month with COVID-19, that county’s health officer confirmed on social media July 17. Closer to home, the virus’ delta variant “has now officially been found in Skagit County,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 16 in a weekly video update posted online. And on July 14, another Skagit County resident died from COVID-19 — the 78th local death since the pandemic reached this area in March 2020.
Hopkins County, KY14news.com

Hopkins Co. health officials warn of Delta variant

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department says coronavirus case numbers are up after the Independence Day holiday, and the county could soon be back in the red for case numbers. They also warn the Delta variant is showing to be confirmed in two adjacent counties, so...
Kentucky Statekentuckytoday.com

Kentucky to share in $75 million settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky will share in a $75 million multi-state settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, in a federal lawsuit that alleged the company overcharged state Medicaid programs for drugs. Under the settlement, the pharmaceutical manufacturer has agreed to pay to resolve these allegations, with the Kentucky Medicaid Program...

Comments / 12

Community Policy