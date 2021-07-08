Here’s What Stopped Traffic For 30 Today On Rt 72 In Long Beach Island

The last couple of Saturdays, after my Asbury Park Boardwalk broadcasts, I have been hosting two-hour events at Bar Anticipation. 94.3 The Point is there every Saturday in the summer from 4-6 pm sponsored by our great friends at Miller Lite! I love hosting events at Bar-A, it's the perfect start to an exciting Saturday night. We are always playing connect four, handing out awesome Miller Lite swag, and having lots of laughs with our listeners. You should definitely stop by one Saturday before the summer comes to an end!