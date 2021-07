SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, today announced the awards for Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career monitoring site in the U.S. This set of awards come on the heels of Nylas being awarded Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity in 2020 from Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards.