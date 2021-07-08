Local LatinX firm releases COVID vaccine tool for people of color
SDM Analytics, a LatinX health technology firm based in Madison, has released a free tool that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations for people of color across the nation, according to a report from WisBusiness.com. Daniel Guerra, Jr., CEO of SDM Analytics built a decision-making tool — a device used in some health clinics— with the sponsorship of the Allergy & Asthma Network, a national patient education, research, and advocacy organization located in Washington, D.C.www.ibmadison.com
