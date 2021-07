NBA DFS Picks (MIL/PHO Showdown) July 20th. While Phoenix didn’t walk away with the win last time out, there is plenty I saw from Ayton that gives me confidence enough in him to captain him for NBA Finals Game Six. He got back to scoring with his highest total since Game One. He got the block party started again as well – he’s swatted five shots in the last two games. He also did a bit better at getting to the foul like, which may be part of how he got that point total up, but it should help keep the points stable. All of those are good signs for the Arizona graduate, but there’s still a little upside to be had. He was on the lower side for rebounds for this finals. This means he’s got room for improvement and I think 15+ boards should be reachable.