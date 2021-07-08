Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the perfectly scrumptious Watermelon Martini, perfect for a hot summer’s night. This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Watermelon Martini

2 oz. Watermelon vodka

1 oz. Triple sec

1/2 oz. Lime juice

3 oz. Watermelon puree

Watermelon slice, for garnish

To create this drink, combine in a shaker, then pour into chilled martini glass, garnish with a slice of watermelon, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.