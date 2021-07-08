Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRbie_0arKSHiV00

Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the perfectly scrumptious Watermelon Martini, perfect for a hot summer’s night. This an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Watermelon Martini

  • 2 oz. Watermelon vodka
  • 1 oz. Triple sec
  • 1/2 oz. Lime juice
  • 3 oz. Watermelon puree
  • Watermelon slice, for garnish

To create this drink, combine in a shaker, then pour into chilled martini glass, garnish with a slice of watermelon, then serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
City
Schofield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Juice#Food Drink#Wausau Pilot Review#The Palms Supper Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Crumpet

I’m a sweet girl that came to HSMC as a stray. I’m an active dog that loves to go on walks, run and play with my toys! I’d fit in great in a home with other dogs, but I will not like to share my food with them. I’m otherwise a happy, loving and friendly gal that just can’t wait to be yours. Come visit me soon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy