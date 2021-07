Hybrid event: Join us live in person or livestream on the Exploratorium’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. At first the thing presents itself as a thick black monolith, hovering in midair at the heart of a gleaming white cube of a room—not a monolith, two monoliths perpendicularly wedged, the one fast against the other. And nested there, four feet out from where the dense black plinths intersect, floats an amorphous immaterial globe of light, which seems to bob in rhythm with each step the visitor takes toward it. Step closer and lean your head into the ball of light, at which point, like magic, the entire black edifice will simply disappear.