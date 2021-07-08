Man rescued after falling 30 feet down manhole

UPDATE: FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is in the hospital after falling into a sewer pit Thursday afternoon.

The Bingham County Sheriff's office says a 36-year old man was working on a pump at a lift station in Firth.

He suddenly fell in the hole about 25 to 30 feet below.

Three rescuers had to climb in and help him out by using a rope and a gurney.

He was in the pit for just over an hour.

He was airlifted to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Deputies didn't believe his injuries were life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY: FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Emergency crews are working to rescue a worker who is trapped after falling 30 feet down a manhole.

He is unable to get out on his own.

A medical helicopter is on stand by.

The call came in around 1 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

