Weekend trips to water bodies are a requisite for summer travel. As the thermometer creeps toward the triple digits, the idea of cooling off at the beach, by a lake, on a river, beneath a waterfall, or in a local pool grows proportionally enticing. The one water body travelers may be quick to dismiss in the heat of summer is a hot spring. Not so fast, we say. Mineral-rich waters are always restorative, regardless of the outside temperature. And most hot springs resorts offer cold plunge pools and steamy tubs for the ultimate soaking experience.