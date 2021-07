Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.