Former US attorney calls for legislative oversight on Louisville gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former United States Attorney Russell Coleman asked state legislators to oversee how Louisville is handling its problem with deadly gun violence. “For too long, with all due respect to members of this committee, there’s been an approach to Louisville as if your authority ends at the border of metro Louisville,” Coleman said Thursday at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.www.wave3.com
