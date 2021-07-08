Trevor Bauer issues new statement on assault allegations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will be away from the team for at least another week, but he continues to maintain his innocence. Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball last Friday, and that leave will continue for at least another seven days. Bauer’s camp issued another statement on Thursday in response to the latest news. His agents said Bauer continues to deny the sexual assault allegations in the “strongest possible terms” and that his being placed on administrative leave says nothing about MLB’s ongoing investigation.