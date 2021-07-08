New Haven woman, 22, succumbs to injuries after daylight shooting Monday

A 22-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound earlier in the week, has succumbed to her injuries, New Haven police said Thursday.

Ciera Jones, 22, was shot Monday around 2:42 p.m., around Truman Street, police said. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and was listed in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact police at (203) 946-6304.

