New Haven, CT

New Haven woman, 22, succumbs to injuries after daylight shooting Monday

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 13 days ago

A 22-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound earlier in the week, has succumbed to her injuries, New Haven police said Thursday.

Ciera Jones, 22, was shot Monday around 2:42 p.m., around Truman Street, police said. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and was listed in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact police at (203) 946-6304.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
