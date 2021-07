Former CMO of Salesforce brings over two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership to board of directors. Clari, the revenue operations leader, announced that Stephanie Buscemi, CMO of Confluent—and former CMO of Salesforce has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Buscemi brings two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership experience to Clari’s board. At Confluent, Buscemi is helping organizations unlock the full power of data in motion with real-time data flow and processing.