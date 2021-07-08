Lt. Gov. presents $1.1 million in funding for road projects at Pembroke, South Christian Elementary schools
The roads leading to Pembroke Elementary and South Christian Elementary Schools will soon become safer, thanks to a grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The $1.1 million in funding was presented by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman at a ceremony at Pembroke Elementary Thursday afternoon, saying funding like this is of vital importance to make sure the state’s greatest resource, its children, are getting to and from school safely.whopam.com
