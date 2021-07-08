Cancel
Report: James Harden searched by Paris police during Lil Baby arrest

By Steve DelVecchio
 13 days ago
James Harden reportedly had a run-in with police while in Paris for Fashion Week, but the Brooklyn Nets star was not arrested. A French news outlet reported on Thursday that Harden and several other men were searched by police while walking down Avenue Montaigne, which is a popular street in Paris. A brief video that circulated on social media appears to show Harden telling police “I don’t understand” while he was being searched. You can see the clip below:

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
