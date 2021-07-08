Report: James Harden searched by Paris police during Lil Baby arrest
James Harden reportedly had a run-in with police while in Paris for Fashion Week, but the Brooklyn Nets star was not arrested. A French news outlet reported on Thursday that Harden and several other men were searched by police while walking down Avenue Montaigne, which is a popular street in Paris. A brief video that circulated on social media appears to show Harden telling police “I don’t understand” while he was being searched. You can see the clip below:larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0