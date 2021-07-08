Christmas in July: Tickets for 'A Christmas Story' musical, 'Nutcracker' and more for sale

It might still be flip-flop weather, but some local arts and entertainment organizations have announced their holiday programming. Here's a quick dash through the shows:. The Tony Award-nominated musical “A Christmas Story,” about a young boy determined to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, will return to the Boch Center Wang Theatre for 16 performances Dec. 7-19. An adaptation of the 1983 film that grew into a cult classic, the show made its Broadway debut at Christmastime in 2012. Based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd, the musical also features many of the time-honored trappings from the film, including the fish-net adorned leg lamp, the pink bunny suit and the triple dog dare. Tickets for “A Christmas Story” start at $25 at can be purchased at www.bochcenter.org.