Markets

Meet Real Money's Cannabis Expert, Debra Borchardt

By Debra Borchardt
Street.Com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebra Borchardt is the CEO and Editor-In-Chief of the cannabis financial news site Green Market Report. She is an award-winning journalist who has covered the cannabis industry for the last eight years. Debra is often a panel guest or moderator at cannabis conferences and is considered a thought leader in...

www.thestreet.com

Economy
Markets
Markets

Why This Real Money Expert Is Shorting Chipotle After Earnings

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report posted earnings. Net income registered $187.97 million, or $6.60 a share, up from $8.18 million, or 29 cents, last year, when COVID raged. The FactSet analyst consensus called for a profit of $6.50 per share in the latest quarter. Revenue soared 39% to $1.89 billion...
Markets

Strategic Education Might Really Pay Off

Strategic Education Inc(STRA) was formed in August of 2018 via the merger of Strayer Education and Capella EducationThe company's own mission statement and portfolio of higher education schools are shown belowAn acquisition of universities located in Australia and New Zealand was concluded in November of 2020, broadening the firm's geographic foot...
Economy

Meet Real Money Contributor Paul Price

Dr. Price joined Merrill Lynch in 1987 and over the next 13 years worked with A.G. Edwards, Wheat First, and Ferris, Baker Watts. Dr. Price enjoyed enough success to retire in October 2000, but he continues to write and give investment seminars. See Paul's latest stories here. If you don't...
Vice

Financial Experts Debunk TikTok's Viral Money Advice

With Bitcoin and a gazillion other cryptocurrencies being all the rage at the moment, it’s natural that people want to get involved with these and other apparently easy ways to make money. Who doesn’t love fast cash, right?. FinTok – sometimes known as StockTok – is the corner of TikTok...
Economy

Real Money's Doug Kass Takes a Non-Consensus Approach to Investing

Doug Kass is the president of Seabreeze Partners Management Inc. Until 1996, he was a senior portfolio manager at Omega Advisors, a $6 billion investment partnership. Before that, he was executive senior vice president and director of institutional equities of First Albany Corporation and JW Charles/CSG. He also was a General Partner of Glickenhaus & Co. and held various positions with Putnam Management and Kidder, Peabody.
Markets

Meet Jim Collins, Real Money's Income-Investing Guru

Jim Collins is the Founding Partner of Portfolio Guru. Collins researches small stocks in his newsletter, MicroCap Guru, and uses income-investing principles to manage money for individuals on a fee-only, separately-managed account basis. Previously, Collins spent 10 years as an equity analyst in New York and London covering the automotive...
Business

Real Money Expert: The Fed Is Still Committed to Letting Inflation Rise

Let's talk about the Federal Reserve's minutes. Overall, the Open Markets Committee noted that there were still downward risks to the economy and that the U.S. is still in recovery mode as we start to adjust to life post-pandemic. "When the slowing of the $120 billion in monthly bond purchases...
The Motley Fool

2 Underrated Cannabis Stocks That Can Double Your Money

Big-name cannabis stocks like Trulieve, Curaleaf, and Green Thumb Industries are among the hottest investments in the sector right now. However, with combined market caps of close to $24 billion, they may not provide the same potential upside that smaller players in the industry might. If you are looking for...
New York City, NY

Tether General Counsel Tells CNBC Audit Is ‘Months’ Away

CTO Paolo Ardoino and General Counsel Hoegner were interviewed on one of the financial news network’s online shows to take tough questions from Deirdre Bosa. The host pelted them repeatedly with questions about the origin of Tether’s commercial paper and its stalled token issuances even as other stablecoins continue to grow. [A small amount – a little more than $100,000 worth – was issued hours before the interview.]
Markets in the middle of a 'money storm,' expert says

Woodshaw Financial Group Principal D.R. Barton told FOX Business' "Varney & Co." Thursday that the markets are in the middle of a "money storm" and the "next move is going to be up." D.R. BARTON: Stuart, I am not yet worried. There may come a time where inflation rears its...
TheStreet

Mad Money Highlight: Atlas Leads MongoDB’s Growth

With share prices of the database provider MongoDB (MDB) - Get Report having more than doubled since March 2020, Jim Cramer spoke with David Ittycheria, president and CEO of the company, during a recent “Executive Decision” segment on Mad Money. MongoDB shares are up 15% over the past three months....
Markets

Look for COVID Concerns to Continue to Drive Market Action

A recent rise in COVID Delta variant cases has heightened concerns about global growth and the potential for a new set of restrictions and possible lockdowns in some countriesLos Angeles County recently re-implemented an indoor mask mandate and roughly half the population of Australia is now in their third round of lockdownsThese fears seem to ebb...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq to spin out marketplace for shares of private companies with group of banks: WSJ

Nasdaq Inc. is teaming up with a group of banks to spin out its marketplace for shares of private companies, in a move that could help drive more deals to Nasdaq Private Market,the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The banking group includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley , as well as SVB Financial Group , parent of Silicon Valley Bank, the paper reported. Trading in such pre-IPO shares have increased in recent years as startups wait longer to go public, while their employees seek to cash out earlier and investors look to get in on a deal from the ground up. The deal is to be announced later Tuesday. Nasdaq Private Market will be shifted to a separate stand-alone company with investments from the banks. Nasdaq shares were up 2.2% premarket and have gained 33% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 13%.
New York City, NY

NYC Cannabis: The Race for Primo Real Estate Space

With the legal cannabis tidal wave on the verge of hitting NYC in the not too distant future, Gotham’s longtime real estate minds are helping this emerging industry get its ducks in a row. With thousands of applications expected, there is a race to score the best potential retail space...
Business

Jack Dorsey Announces New Square Division Aimed at DeFi on Bitcoin

Square founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, has announced the creation of a new Square division dedicated to building decentralized financial services using Bitcoin. Dorsey followed that tweet with a explaining that, like Square's new Bitcoin hardware wallet, the developments will be completely open-source. "Like our new #Bitcoin hardware wallet, we’re...
Real Estate

Tips & Insights from Opendoor Real Estate Expert

In the hottest real estate market in a generation, the national inventory of active listings declined by more than 50 percent over last year, creating both challenges and opportunities for buyers and sellers. With homes flying off the market at a record pace, competition among buyers is tougher than ever, and the entire process of buying, selling and moving can be stressful and intimidating.
Industry

Melting Away? Metals Are Seasonal 'Buys' but the Charts Are Mixed

Gold and silver futures came into 2021 on a high note, but perhaps that was their downfallFutures traders pay taxes on marked-to-market gains at the end of the yearThis means if a trader was long a gold futures contract from mid-2020 near $1,700, regardless of contract rolling, the trader would have likely been up about $200 in the price, or a pro...

