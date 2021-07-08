Las Cruces Area Student Wins Silver Medal At National Competition

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) student Ta’Juana Williams won a silver medal at a recent national competition representing DACC and her community. Williams competed in the SkillsUSA Championships which is a competitive event that showcases the best career and technical education students in the nation. Williams was one of five students from DACC that initially competed at the state SkillsUSA level where she won a gold medal. The gold medal allowed her to advance to the national competition where she finished in 2nd place with a silver medal.