Cyclist trapped on ‘treacherous’ cliff saved in night rescue, California officials say

ANGWIN (CBS SF) — Authorities in Napa County on Monday identified the three people who were killed in the small plane crash near Angwin Airport-Parrett Field Friday morning. The Napa County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 73-year-old Murrieta resident Robert Nicholas, who was piloting the plane, and two visitors from Arlington, Virgina, who were passengers, Shauna and James Waite, both 37 years old. According to the FAA, the pilot of a Beechcraft Bonanza missed the approach at Angwin Airport-Parrett Field around 8:40 a.m. The plane clipped trees and crashed south of the airport. “At this time I can confirm, tragically and sadly that all three on board are deceased,” said Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. As of Friday afternoon, their identities are pending further investigation and notification of next of kin. Following the crash the plane burst into flames. Cal Fire responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire, Ortiz said. Scene of plane crash near the airport in Angwin on July 16, 2021. (CBS) Deputies and firefighters as well as representatives from the the FAA and NTSB responded to the scene Friday. An NTSB investigation is underway.