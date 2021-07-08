New Mexico Oil Conservation Commission approves changes to release rule
Santa Fe, NM – Today the Oil Conservation Commission (OCC) voted unanimously to approve the final order amending the release rule, NMAC 19.15.29. The amendments, which were prompted by a joint petition filed by the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) Oil Conservation Division (OCD) and WildEarth Guardians, prohibit major and minor spills from oil and gas industry operations, while giving OCD increased authority to take enforcement actions against operators who spill.www.krwg.org
