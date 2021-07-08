Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New Mexico Oil Conservation Commission approves changes to release rule

krwg.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Fe, NM – Today the Oil Conservation Commission (OCC) voted unanimously to approve the final order amending the release rule, NMAC 19.15.29. The amendments, which were prompted by a joint petition filed by the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) Oil Conservation Division (OCD) and WildEarth Guardians, prohibit major and minor spills from oil and gas industry operations, while giving OCD increased authority to take enforcement actions against operators who spill.

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Oil And Gas#Nmac#Energy#Oil Conservation Division#Wildearth Guardians#Emnrd Cabinet#New Mexicans#Ocd#The New Mexico Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lake County, INwbiw.com

Natural Resources Commission approves new nature preserve

INDIANA – The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the designation of Grand Prairie Nature Preserve in Lake County during its regularly scheduled meeting today at Fort Harrison State Park. This nature preserve protects 11.86 acres of wet prairie of the Chicago Lake Plain. Flora of interest includes the State-Threatened earleaf...
Albuquerque, NMladailypost.com

BlueHalo Selects New Mexico For State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing, Research And Technology Complex

ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday that BlueHalo, an integrated national security and technology company, has chosen the MaxQ site in Albuquerque for a new state-of-the-art campus to facilitate BlueHalo’s acceleration into production and long-term commitment to investing in New Mexico and creating high-wage manufacturing jobs.
Energy Industrywnax.com

Ag And Biofuel Coalition Asking EPA To Propose Higher Octane Fuel Standard

The High Octane Low Carbon Alliance is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to propose a higher octane fuel standard as the agency updates its greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger vehicles and light duty trucks. South Dakota Farmers Union is part of that coalition. President Doug Sombke says they’re gaining support from more groups for their request including the Alliance for Automobile Innovation.
Congress & CourtsWOWO News

NCGA Opposes Anti-Ethanol Legislation

The National Corn Growers Association strongly opposes a bill that was introduced in the U.S. Senate today, referred to as the “Corn Ethanol Mandate Elimination Act,” which would remove the implied conventional biofuel blending requirement from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), increasing harmful emissions and use of fossil fuels. “This...
Energy Industrykrwg.org

Taxpayers Should Not Be Left With The Bill To Clean Up Orphaned Oil And Gas Wells

Commentary: The physical and economic health of our states depends on fair and responsible management of publicly owned resources -- everything from our school buildings to our state and national parks. But because of the broken federal oil and gas leasing system, our schools have received less-than-promised funding and discarded oil wells are polluting our cherished public lands. Thankfully, several of our leaders in Washington are working to put our communities and public lands first and manage our transition away from fossil fuels.
Industrycrowrivermedia.com

Court of Appeals remands Polymet mining dispute to state regulators

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Court of Appeals remanded a Polymet mine air pollution permit to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) because it failed to consider concerns submitted by opponents. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA) claimed MCPA ignored documents challenging PolyMet’s alleged intent to quadruple the...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

U.S. EPA Ordered to Reconsider 2019 Renewable Fuel Standards (1)

Renewable fuel targets threaten cranes, sturgeon, groups argued. The Environmental Protection Agency must take a new look at its 2019 renewable fuel targets and decide whether they should be lowered to protect whooping cranes and Gulf sturgeon, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. The EPA’s own report shows between 4 million...
Politicskrwg.org

New Mexico Upland Game rule changes topic of public meeting

The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the Upland Game rule. The proposals are available on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage. To gather public comments, one public meeting will be conducted via Zoom. The meeting will be held August 3 from 6:30...
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approves new $85M budget

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a new fiscal year 2021-2022 budget during a meeting in Sheridan this week, the Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. “The operational budget, which supports the day-to-day work for the department, was approved at $81.3 million,” Game and Fish...
El Paso, TXkrwg.org

Over a Thousand Express Opposition to El Paso Electric’s Expansion of Gas-Fueled Power Plant

Commentary: Yesterday, the Lone Star and Rio Grande Chapters of the Sierra Club submitted over 1,000 public comments to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calling for action to bring El Paso into compliance with federal, health-based standards for ground-level ozone (“smog”) pollution. The comments come on the heels of years of community outcry about unacceptable levels of air pollution in the El Paso area, including a 2018 lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and Familias Unidas del Chamizal. As a result of that lawsuit, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the EPA to address smog pollution in and around El Paso and southern New Mexico.
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Planning Commission Recap: New Union Plan Approved, Marijuana Shops Tabled

The Lowell Planning Commission held its July meeting on Monday night and met for approximately 50 minutes to discuss four agenda items. Commissioners Colin Plank and Dave Cadwallader were not present, and their absence was excused. Joining the remaining commissioners and city staff were seven people who sat in on the meeting as members of the audience.
Public Healthkrwg.org

New Mexico officials: Pandemic is not over, vaccine is key

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top public health officials say that while businesses are open and restrictions have been lifted, the coronavirus pandemic is not over. They said during a briefing Wednesday that they're carefully watching the spread of the more-contagious delta variant. Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said New Mexico is in a good position given that nearly two-thirds of residents over 18 have been fully vaccinated. He noted that those states seeing the biggest increase in new cases also have lower vaccination rates. Still, Scrase said there are many unknowns and he couldn't predict what effect the variant will have on hospitalization and death rates.
Politicskrwg.org

New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's prominent climate and water experts are warning state lawmakers that the effects of the current drought on water supplies have been worsened by an ongoing, long-term warming trend. They told members of a legislative committee during a meeting Tuesday that the drought is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy