PKF O'Connor Davies' Dawn Perri Wins 2021 New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants Ovation Award
Firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer honored in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Dawn Perri, the Firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer, has been named a 2021 Ovation Award winner in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category by the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA). The category honors those who work passionately to make the accounting and finance profession open, welcoming, and fair to encourage and promote initiatives and change, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, age, gender, disability status, or other dimension of diversity.www.sfgate.com
