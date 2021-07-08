Seal Shield Medical Grade Screen Protectors Aim to Reduce Infections in Healthcare and Food Service Industries
Seal Shield is launching a brand-new category of medical grade screen protection. SEAL SHIELD, LLC - Almost a hundred thousand people are dying in the US per year as a result of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs.) According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 80% of infections are transmitted by hands. But what hasn’t been accounted for is the large amount of screens that are now acting as an extension of people’s hands, but not getting cleaned nearly as often, if ever. According to Dr. Charles Gerba a microbiology professor at the University of Arizona, "Mobile phones are now mobile germ devices.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0