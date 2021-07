STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is being diverted along Highway 26 near Stockton due to a vehicle fire that left one person dead Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says the incident was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. along Highway 26 near Alpine Road. First responders encountered a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. Officers believe only one person was inside the vehicle. It’s unclear if there was a crash that preceded the fire. Investigators are now at the scene gathering evidence. No estimated time of reopening of Highway 26 has been given at this point. 5808188