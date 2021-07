A Dubuque man who took his firearms conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court has lost his appeal for the second time. Police charged Kenneth Sanders with possessing a firearm while prohibited to do so after getting a report of a domestic dispute at his girlfriend's residence in 2018. As later summarized by the justices, police saw a child in a window waving to them and heard a child crying inside the home, and decided to enter despite lacking a warrant or permission from the homeowner.