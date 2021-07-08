Cancel
Pro Skateboarder Jake Ilardi On Going From Sarasota To Tokyo As Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut

tpr.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro skateboarder Jake Ilardi is grinding his way into sports history. Hailing from Sarasota, Florida, Ilardi will be part of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team that’s heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer. “I’m just honored to represent the United States of America and especially skateboarding,” Ilardi says, “because...

