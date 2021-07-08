Moderna Vice President of US Manufacturing to Deliver Keynote Address at the 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced that 30 future leaders of the dairy industry have been accepted into the third class of the NextGen Leadership Program, a signature program of IDFA’s People Strategy. This incredible group of emerging leaders was selected based on their experience and scope of responsibility within their organizations. They represent the broad diversity of people and business types across the dairy industry, and we are confident they will make a valuable a positive contribution to this year’s class. They have been identified by their nominating companies as tomorrow’s industry leaders.