Moderna Vice President of US Manufacturing to Deliver Keynote Address at the 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference

SFGate
 13 days ago

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced Scott Nickerson, Senior Vice President, US Manufacturing, Moderna, Inc., as a newly confirmed keynote for the hybrid 2021 ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference, taking place on 28–29 September in North Bethesda, Maryland. Nickerson joined...

