You'll Never Be Able To Guess Cap'n Crunch's Real Name

By Michael Stagno
Grunge
Grunge
 13 days ago
The captain who lives on the front of the box of the cereal notorious for shredding the roof of your mouth, Cap'n Crunch, has an unusual "real" name. You will probably never guess it, so we are going to tell you ... soon. The eponymous Cap'n helms the S.S. Guppy...

Grunge

Grunge

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
