Economy

'More problems ahead': Ex-prosector says it's not over for Avenatti

Webster County Citizen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge sentenced celebrity lawyer turned criminal defendant Michael Avenatti to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Michael Avenatti
#Prosector#Nike
