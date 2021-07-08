Jennifer Nettles Celebrates the American Songbook on Always Like New
Though she first achieved success as a country artist in the award-winning duo Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles’ talent is so much more expansive than one genre or medium. The Grammy Award winner demonstrates her range and versatility on her new album, Always Like New, a celebration of the American Songbook that includes tunes from beloved Broadway such classics as My Fair Lady, Oklahoma and Guys and Dolls alongside songs from current hit musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.www.soundslikenashville.com
