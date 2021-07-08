Revature Is Great Place to Work-Certified™

HOUSTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Place to Work ® Institute and Fortune have named Venterra one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ in the small and medium company category (fewer than 1,000 employees). Published with Fortune , Venterra ranked in the #49 spot based on the feedback Venterra employees provided in their Annual Employee Satisfaction Survey. With nearly 750,000 small or medium-sized businesses in the U.S., the recognition represents a significant achievement, especially given that companies recognized for this award were identified based on survey results gathered in the middle of 2020's workplace challenges. The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. The results of last year's survey led Venterra to become "Certified" by the Great Place to Work® Institute and eligible to be a winner of this prestigious award. Their most recent survey showed that 92% of their team members feel that Venterra is a great place to work, which is 33% higher than the average U.S. company.