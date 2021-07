Cora Cora Maldives is the hottest new Maldivian luxury resort opening on 1st October 2021 in the unspoiled Raa Atoll. The five-star premium all-inclusive resort is delighted to announce the appointment of their new Director of Spa and Wellness, for Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre, Chanapach Khumkhur. In her role, Chanapach Khumkhur will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre, with seven treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, overwater yoga pavilion, gym, and expansive outdoor recreational area, Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre is an oasis to freely replenish energy, move, play, and care for their bodies. Chanapach Khumkhur will also oversee the resort’s partnership with Comfort Zone, a luxurious Italian skincare brand that is working exclusively with Moksha Spa and Wellbeing Centre.