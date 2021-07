It's hard to believe that July is almost over, and soon August will be here. I'm sure you've already seen some back to school ads. I know I have. Soon we'll have a list of supplies that each of our children will need as they get ready to head back to class. But will the supply list include masks? Many kids and a lot of parents were fed up with masks by the end of the last school year. But due to the rise in cases of the contagious Delta variant of COVID, masks could once again be required by schools.