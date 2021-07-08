Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Hero Digital Launches Hero CommerceConnect, a Complete Experience-Led eCommerce Solution

SFGate
 13 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hero Digital, a leading full-service customer experience company, today announced the launch of its total commerce solution, Hero CommerceConnect. The new solution will expand Hero Digital’s CX solution portfolio and enables Hero Digital to craft the buyer journey for its clients from initial engagement through acquisition, transaction and loyalty.

Related
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.
Businesstechgig.com

Zee Enterprises sets up new tech center in Bengaluru to drive its "4.0 Digital" strategy

To boost innovation and growth for its platforms, Zee Enterprises Ltd. has established a technology centre in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru centre will bring onboard 500+ individuals with deep expertise in design, technology, data, and cybersecurity. For this goal, the organisation has already hired around 120 professionals. According to a press release, the goods and services developed in this centre will be used to support Zee's 4.0 digital pivot, which will drive exponential growth across all platforms.
Softwareaithority.com

Compulse Evolves Into Marketing Technology And Managed Services Company With A Platform To Make Omnichannel Digital Advertising More Efficient And Profitable

With the Release of Compulse 360 Software for Digital Media, Compulse Offers Purpose-Built Tech, Expert Managed Services, and Transparent Pricing That Will Enable Clients to Run Local Campaigns at Scale. Driven by the need for better technology to power omnichannel digital campaigns, Compulse is excited to announce its evolution into...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Whatfix strengthens partnership with Microsoft

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules....
RetailPosted by
pymnts

The Customer Experience Is Always Right

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Sid Singh, CEO of Equifax, discusses how in today’s post-COVID reality, the customer has more power than ever before, and how digital identity trust is critical.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Team of customer experience (CX) experts works in lockstep with businesses to define key performance indicators and to better understand the processes and pain points around their CX strategies. Engagements are available on a complimentary basis in advance of contract signings to allow customers to make more informed decisions around...
Businessthefastmode.com

Airtel Business, Cisco Launch Next-Gen SD-WAN for Enterprises in India

Bharti Airtel and Cisco last week announced the launch of next-gen connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco's SD-WAN technology. The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate their digital transformation to serve their customers in a connected world. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure at a fast clip while adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization.
Softwaremultibriefs.com

9 essential tips for managing customer data

"Consumer data will be the biggest differentiator in the next 2 to 3 years. Whoever unlocks the reams of data and uses it strategically will win." –Angela Ahrendts (Senior VP of Retail at Apple Inc) In this digital era, where there is an equal level of competition among business owners,...
San Francisco, CABenzinga

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Launches Updated Rooster Essentials Web Site, "The Go-To eCommerce Grooming Shop for Men"

San Francisco, CA – July 21, 2021 – APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Rooster Essentials (“Rooster”) web site, the Company’s one-stop ecommerce shop for the finest selection of men’s grooming products.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

3 tips to implement an omnichannel strategy reducing costs

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The high growth of smart devices generated an unprecedented increase in interactions between customers and businesses. “Due to COVID-19, we all had to turn to digital options to communicate. This has the great advantage that the face-to-face channel is, in general for all industries, the most expensive to maintain ”, said Luis Flores, CEO of MovigoO .
Economythepaypers.com

Prometeia and Fabrick launch digital wealth management solution

Italy-based Fabrick and Prometeia have announced the launch of Global Investment Portfolio, a digital wealth management solution that uses the power of AI and Open Banking. The two companies, players in digital wealth management and Open Finance solutions have pooled their assets and skills in the Open Banking and artificial intelligence fields to develop an investor's overall financial portfolio through the aggregate analysis of the bank accounts held by them across various institutions.
Jersey City, NJBusiness Insider

oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, announces today that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global SAP Specialization Partner of the Year award. oXya was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers migrate their SAP systems to Google Cloud to achieve agility, flexibility, access to innovative technologies, and a reduction in TCO.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
TechnologyVentureBeat

BlueOcean raises $15M to measure brand sentiment with AI

BlueOcean, a software-as-a-service platform that taps AI to deliver brand strategy insights, today announced that it closed a $15 million series A round led by Insight Partners. The company says that the funds will be used to grow its team, deepen existing investments in AI, and build on BlueOcean’s existing customer base.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Catering To Consumers’ Newly Digital Shopping Behaviors

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River, explores how digital channels have become not just a convenience, but a necessity—and how businesses must accommodate consumers’ changing needs.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

A Customizable Digital Workflow Product Comes To Market

PromoSuite has launched what it believes is “the radio industry’s first product that enables stations to manage their digital creative process with fully customizable workflows.”. PromoSuite Digital allows teams to create, approve and post all digital assets from start to finish, without ever having to leave the platform. “PromoSuite Digital...
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
Businessthefastmode.com

Bell, Google Cloud Partner to Deliver Next-Gen Network Experiences

Bell Canada and Google Cloud last week announced a strategic partnership to power Bell’s company-wide digital transformation, enhance its network and IT infrastructure, and enable a more sustainable future. This new, multi-year partnership will combine Bell’s 5G network leadership with Google’s expertise in multicloud, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI),...

