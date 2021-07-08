Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Central Asia Metals reports solid copper production in Kazakhstan in H1 2021

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that copper production during the first half of the year at Kounrad was solid and...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Copper#North Macedonia#Central Asia Metals#Kounrad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Metal Miningkitco.com

Eldorado Gold buys 11% of Probe Metals

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Probe Metals (CVE: PRB) is mostly flat for the week, up just 1.75% to $1.74. Probe's key asset...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

* Bank Indonesia says Q4 GDP will expand, FY21 outlook bright * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar also gained, basking in the greenback's weakness as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to stabilise the currency after a bout of volatility. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system. However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace. Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and promised it would keep providing ample liquidity. "BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset purchases in the coming months," said Wei Liang Chang, macro-strategist at DBS Bank. "That said, Indonesia's policy rate is already at an accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery when the pandemic's impact eases," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher, with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by 0.8-2.0% in 2021 ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.307% ** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38 China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93 India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16 Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65 Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34 Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89 S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11 Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28 Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are trading flat leading into the European open

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading flat leading into the European open but both have rejected...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Antofagasta warns Chile drought could hit copper production

Santiago — The long-running drought in Chile could hit production at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine, one of the world's largest, the London-listed copper producer warned July 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Presenting its production results for the second quarter of the...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Sierra Metals increases copper equivalent production in Q2 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's consolidated copper production decreased 2% to 9.5 million pounds, silver increased 67% to 1.0 million ounces,...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Air Astana Reports H1 Profit But Wary As COVID Cases Rise

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana was able to report a net profit of $4.9 million for the first half (H1) of 2021, but rising COVID-19 case numbers create uncertainty for the remainder of the business year. “COVID case numbers are again moving in the wrong direction in Central Asia and many of the countries...
Industrykitco.com

Anglo American shares climb after production update

(Kitco News) - The Anglo American (AAL:LSE) share price jumped around 1.90% at one stage during early U.K. trade after the companies production update. The update noted that rough diamond production increased by 134%, reflecting planned higher production in response to the ongoing consumer demand recovery. Platinum Group Metals (PGMs)...
PoliticsVoice of America

Uzbekistan Conference Attracts Global Interest in Central Asia

WASHINGTON - Dreams of connecting landlocked Central Asia more closely to South Asia and the international trading system are coming into focus after a two-day conference last week in Tashkent, hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Nearly 50 countries and more than 30 international organizations attended, including China, Russia, the...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Antofagasta Q2 Copper Production Down Sequentially; Maintains FY21 Production View

(RTTNews) - Miner Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter Group copper production was 178,400 tonnes, down 2.5 percent sequentially, mainly because of lower recoveries at Centinela Cathodes and expected lower grades at Zaldívar. Gold production increased 3.9 percent from the preceding first quarter to 61,400 ounces mainly...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls on firmer dollar as virus worries weigh

July 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Wednesday, dented by a stronger dollar which rose on worries about climbing COVID-19 cases worldwide. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,2792 a tonne by 0732 GMT. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tracked overnight gains in London to close up 0.2% at 68,020 yuan ($10,504.86) a tonne.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas production up 11% in H1

Production in June was sharply higher as well. China’s natural gas production during the six months of the year (H1) was 104.5bn m3, up 10.9% year/year, according to the latest data released by the country’s statistics bureau. In June, China's natural gas output came in at 17.2bn m3, up 13.1%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy