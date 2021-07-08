Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Evolution Well Services Extends Scope of Operations to West Virginia

SFGate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, Texas (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Evolution Well Services (EWS) announces its continued commercialization within the Marcellus and Utica Shale basins into the mountain state of West Virginia. “Evolution is excited to bring our industry-leading electric frac operations to West Virginia, and we also look forward to partnering with the local communities that enable our success each day”, says Mike Bateman, Vice President of Operations. With the first completed well in 2016, EWS continues adding to its industry-leading 30,000+ fully electric frac stages.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Well Services#Hydraulic Fracturing#Mobile#Utica Shale#Prweb#Operations#Ews#E P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Oldest County in West Virginia

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
Cincinnati, OHnddist.com

RelaDyne to Acquire Fellow Lubricants & Fuels Supplier in Southern California

CINCINNATI, OH — RelaDyne, one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions, collectively "Alexis/GIS," a prominent lubricant and commercial fuels distributor and reliability services provider serving customers in Southern California and Arizona.
EconomyPosted by
Washington Monthly

Renewal in a West Virginia Coal Town

This story was funded by the National Geographic Society. It also had financial support from the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. It was originally published on 100 Days in Appalachia. In his history of Williamson, West Virginia, Okey P. Keadle—a member of Williamson High School’s inaugural, 1918, graduating class—describes the fire...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

BUSINESS BEAT: Summit Community Bank Inc. completes acquisition of MVB Bank’s southern West Virginia community banking operations

HUNTINGTON — Geoffrey Sheils, regional president of Summit Community Bank in Huntington, says he is excited to have a large presence in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties with the acquisition of MVB Bank’s southern West Virginia banking operations. “Summit is dedicated to its mission of ‘Service Beyond Expectations’ and is...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center Operations Extended

Residents of SWLA still need help recovering from Hurricane Laura ten months after landfall, so the Hurricane Laura Recovery Service Center has extended its operation dates in Lake Charles. The Recovery Service Center houses agencies like FEMA, US Small Business Administration, and more to help the residents of SWLA recover...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia AG rejects Purdue bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's attorney general said he plans to vote against Purdue Pharma’s purposed bankruptcy plan. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population — not intensity of the problem,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August.”
Restaurantswnky.com

West Virginia launches effort to promote Appalachian cuisine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has launched a program to showcase chefs across the state. Officials say the West Virginia Chef Ambassador program aims to promote culinary innovation and farm-to-table experiences with the goal of expanding the state’s agritourism industry. Gov. Jim Justice launched the program Monday in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Nominations are open for this year’s inaugural class of chef ambassadors. The initiative will serve as a partnership between the tourism department and the top nine chefs to promote dining and Appalachian cuisine. Ambassadors will be selected to serve one-year terms.
CollegesTimes Union

West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $452,000 for a research project at West Virginia University. The funding will go to study new catalysts to convert carboxylic acids to value-added compounds and provide research experience to future teachers in West Virginia.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Fastest Shrinking Place in West Virginia

The U.S. population grew by just 0.35% between July 2019 and July 2020, the smallest annual growth rate in well over a century. Driven in part by restrictions on immigration and a declining birth rate, stagnant population growth may have profound and far reaching consequences — including reduced economic growth, stagnanting home values, and fewer […]
Public HealthWVNT-TV

Countdown is on to State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – With the pandemic subsiding, many West Virginians are eager to get back to enjoying the summer fairs and festivals around our region. This is especially true for the folks with the State Fair of West Virginia looking to make a post-pandemic return. “It’s been a really...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Columbia Care Launches Cannabis Cultivation Operations in West Virginia

Cannabis multi-state operator Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) has received approval from West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis to launch cultivation operations in the state. The new cultivation facility in Falling Waters, West Virginia will be added to the company’s 126 operating facilities across the country, which include 95...
ScienceJournal & Sunday Journal

Science, tech offer opportunities for West Virginia

Most West Virginians do not think much about our state’s role in helping our nation reach for the stars. We are the home state of one of NASA’s “hidden figures,” the late Katherine Johnson, whose mind was so sharp, some of the early astronauts would trust computer calculations only after she had confirmed them; the late Chuck Yeager, who after breaking the sound barrier became part of a test pilot training program for NASA; and Jon McBride an astronaut who reached the rank of captain.
LifestyleWeirton Daily Times

More ideas to promote West Virginia

I’ve often attempted through this column to encourage residents and visitors alike to look for ways to explore the wonders of the Mountain State, mentioning some of the varied features and attractions which might draw interest. Whether it’s through numerous tourism campaigns, the Very Important Parks Person program and hiking...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Rockwool Plant Starts Production in West Virginia

RANSON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia plant has started production of stone wool insulation products. Rockwool North America is making the products at its new manufacturing plant in Jefferson County for residential, commercial and industrial use, the company said in a news release. The plant has more than 110...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Extends Expanded Childcare Subsidies for the Rest of the Year

Additional childcare subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended until the end of 2021, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday. The state program, which provides financial assistance for childcare services, temporarily loosened the eligibility requirements through July 31, 2021. Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education to continue covering copayments through December 31, using federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Huntington, WVWest Virginia Record

Miller on Ways and Means is a win for West Virginia businesses

HUNTINGTON –West Virginia has faced its share of struggles in recent decades and, most recently, a pandemic that challenged our health care systems and forced those in our business community to find a way to keep their doors open while protecting their employees and customers. As we work to steer...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia University at Parkersburg extends Ascend deadline to July 27

PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has extended the application deadline to July 27 for students interested in the Ascend Program. Students pursuing a certificate or associate degree at West Virginia University at Parkersburg can stay on track with their education through the program that includes waived tuition, a monthly Kroger gift card and financial assistance to buy textbooks.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

West Virginia Legislature Repeals Crane Operator Certification Requirement

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The West Virginia Division of Labor has announced extensive changes to §21-3D of the Code of West Virginia, 1931, including the repeal of the West Virginia Crane Operator Certification Requirement. At the 2021 Regular Session of the West Virginia Legislature, House Bill 2008...

Comments / 0

Community Policy