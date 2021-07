LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the UMC Health System:. In Texas, more than 700 children each year are injured due to motor vehicle accidents, with 75% of car seats installed incorrectly. Having a car seat and installing it properly helps lower the chance of injury or death in the event of an accident. That’s why, UMC is partnering with caretakers throughout our region, providing a free car seat and training class to keep children safe.