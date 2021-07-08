Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Big Brother 23’: Frenchie Wants to Start a Slaughterhouse Alliance

By Nicole Weaver
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big Brother is back, and alliances are starting to form. Brandon “Frenchie” French is talking about building a Slaughterhouse Alliance with multiple houseguests. [Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Big Brother 23 live feed on July8]. A houseguest has become the first Head of Household of ‘Big Brother 23’. Big Brother 23...

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Household#Hoh#Team Joker#Kyland Young#Team Queen#Team Kings#Team Aces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Big Brother Star Frenchie's Son

Whatever you think of Brandon "Frenchie" French's gameplay on Season 23 of "Big Brother," there's no denying he has one of the most heartbreaking personal stories of all of the houseguests this season. Among other biographical details, the farmboy has spoken about the death of his young son, and how this experience has impacted him.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

'The Bachelorette' Preview Hints That Blake Gives up on Katie, and We Are Not Happy

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston is narrowing down her men left and right on this season of The Bachelorette — we’re already at the final seven and pretty soon we’re going to meet the families. So when Blake Moynes says that he “doesn’t love Katie” in the previews, many of us are completely perplexed. Does Blake actually leave The Bachelorette?
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Will All of Katie Thurston's Final Four Have Hometown Dates on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Ever since Katie Thurston made her debut on Season 17 of The Bachelorette, she's been in the driver's seat and has taken her job of handing out roses quite seriously. She knows what she wants as well as who she wants. Audiences have seen her make crucial and quick decisions, whether she's being brutally honest on one-on-one dates or kicking guys out of the house for starting drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Big Brother's Frenchie May Have Already Made A Big Mistake As HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the live feeds of Big Brother Season 23 as of Thursday, July 8th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 just started, and alliances are already being made, and deals struck. That's thanks in part to a cast that's about the most well-versed in the show that we've seen in a long time, but also thanks to some folks in the house potentially over-playing. First Head of Household of the season Brandon "Frenchie" French is one of those people, and it could be the biggest mistake he makes during his HOH.
TV SeriesCanyon News

“Big Brother 23” Premiere Recap

HOLLYWOOD—My summer guilty pleasure is back America. It is the reality series that is celebrating 21 years on TV and I’ve been watching the series since the very first season people. To say I’m a fan, would be an understatement. After that dreadful, “All-Stars 2” from last season, we have a cast of newbies (it would have been a complete stunner if any returning players came back this season). Back to host is Julie Chen, and let me just put it out there I CANNOT see anyone else host this show besides the Chenbot as she has been coined.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Frenchie tries to campaign

We’re around 24 hours now from the latest Big Brother 23 eviction and with that in mind, isn’t now the time to campaign? We tend to think so. Well, today Frenchie actually did kick off a little bit of a campaign — or at least the most substantial one we’ve seen him do all week. He’s met with various people and made it clear why there’s value in keeping him: He’s a big target, and he’s also one who can win competitions and help to keep them safe. There is truth to some of this — people will be coming after him for however long he is a part of the game.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Big Brother' May Not Be as Real as You Think It Is

Now that the hit show Big Brother is about to come back for us, we have another reason not to leave our homes. All the drama of being stuck in a house together makes all the seasons that much fun to watch, and this year, it will be even better for those who have a Paramount Plus subscription.
bleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 2 Recap: Frenchie's HOH Plan Falls Flat

The competition is getting hot over at CBS' Big Brother house, but Frenchie's got this right? Right?!? It appears that things have gotten complicated for the first HOH (head of household), Frenchie, and from this point going forward you are warned of spoilers…it's a recap, what else is there to say but that. Anyways, back to the bonkers episode that premiered the other night on CBS. The houseguests could be seen exploring their temporary reality TV digs, and that includes the horrid "Have-nots" room will slop bucket accommodations and bedding resembling leftover parts from a boat shack at the beach (fun but old looking jet ski included). It was sad, but the "Kings" can hopefully handle a week of it. On the other hand, we got to see the incredible HOH room upstairs with colorful bedding and a mid-century modern-style mini-fridge that I now desperately want in my own home.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Big Brother': Frenchie Is Having a Messy HOH Run – And Nobody Is Mad About It

Frenchie’s reign as the first Head of Household of “Big Brother” this season is almost up, and just about everyone is ready to see it end. The good news is that Kyland is no longer up for eviction in the first week. The bad news is the road to that moment was absolutely chaotic. Looking at things objectively, roughly two things went in Frenchie’s favor this week: Derek X used his power of veto to save Kyland, and that put Travis on the block. But let’s take stock of the rest.
TV & VideosEW.com

Big Brother recap: An eviction, multiple alliances, and a new HOH cap off a wild week

Wow, what a first week this has been. As the season's first HOH, Frenchie has given us quite the show. Normally Big Brother gets off to a slow start every season, but Frenchie is throwing out some truly unhinged gameplay, and I have to admit it's been pretty entertaining. I don't think we're learning much about the larger dynamic in the house, but sometimes it's enough to follow one competitor for a week and just watch them flail wildly.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start

But Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on NBC steals some thunder. “Big Brother” Season 23 got off to a pretty big start, relatively speaking, on Wednesday. The CBS reality competition premiered to 10% more viewers this summer than last, and stayed steady among adults 18-49. The Tampa Bay Lightning securing their second-straight Stanley Cup last night on NBC got a bit in the way, however.
KCTV 5

"Big Brother" is back for season 23!

"Big Brother" host Julie Chen Moonves provides the scoop on houseguests and what's happening in this season of high risks and high rewards where the cash prize has gone way up. https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/
Posted by
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: Alliances shift as Kyland begins his HOH with two nominations for eviction

The biggest question heading into the second week of Big Brother is whether or not Frenchie's chaotic, intense gameplay during his HOH week would instantly make him a target once he didn't have any protection. Last week, Kyland became the newest HOH, and now he's trying to decide who to put on the block. It's a lot of pressure, but he's definitely feeling good holding so much power after he was briefly on the block last week.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Big Brother 23': First Evictee Travis on Why He Believes Frenchie Is 'in the Clear' for Now (Exclusive)

Someone had to be the first to go on Big Brother and unfortunately for Travis Long, his time inside the house came to an abrupt end. After a roller-coaster week where targets changed rapidly and without reason, the 22-year-old Honolulu resident and tech consultant was evicted by a vote of 11-2, making him season 23's first houseguest to leave the house. He wasn't initially the target; after Brandon "Frenchie" French won Head of Household, Travis' safety was all but ensured (Frenchie promised Travis he was safe on Day 1). But of course, in the Big Brother house, actions speak louder than words -- and Frenchie's trail of broken promises meant Travis took the unexpected fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy