‘Gilmore Girls’: Chad Michael Murray Was Surprised by Fans’ Response to His Character

Sophia Bush isn’t afraid to admit her past romances weren’t all perfect. “My first experience with love was incredibly pure. The boy I loved had been one of my best friends from the time we were 9 years old,” the actress wrote in a personal essay published on Cosmopolitan in 2017. “In my 20s, when I was starting out my career as an actor, I wasn’t looking for a relationship, but one found me and became serious, even though I hadn’t planned to settle down until my 30s. But when the person you’re with asks you to marry him, you think: This must be happening because it’s supposed to.”