‘Gilmore Girls’: Chad Michael Murray Was Surprised by Fans’ Response to His Character

By Amanda Mullen
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 13 days ago
Helped kickstart the careers of many of its lead actors, including Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki. Chad Michael Murray is another star who spent his early acting days working on the series. His character, Tristan Dugray, wasn’t as charming as some of the others. In fact, the actor was sure viewers would have strong negative reactions to the teenager he was portraying. Fans surprised him on that front.

